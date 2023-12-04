It’s normal to go through ups and downs in relationships especially the initial stages since this is when you’re learning about your partner.

New relationships can be exciting and overwhelming at the same time.

After moving past the fun part of getting to know each other, reality sets in and the cracks starts showing. There are certain mistakes that we make that could be a deal-breaker in new relationships. Here are some things to avoid when building a new relationship:

1) Expecting perfection

This is one of the most common mistakes people make in new relationships. Setting unrealistic standards on your partner will only lead to disappointments hence jeopardising your relationship.

Remember that human is to error and that your partner will disappoint you sooner or later. Instead of rushing to break up, let them know that you aren’t happy with the mistake.

2) Keeping secrets

New relationships are quite delicate since you can over-share or keep secrets which can threaten the relationship. However, it’s necessary to share the important parts of your life to let your partner know more about you.

If you have a dark secret, this is the best time to reveal it as your partner is more likely to be understanding.

The key is knowing when to share certain things. Some secrets should not be shared with just any partner. It has to a partner who you are getting serious with.

3) Getting physical too fast

When it comes to sex and relationships, things can get complicated really fast. It’s okay to have sex on the first date but it’s also important to remember that sex can cloud your judgment.

If you want a serious relationship, it’s better to wait a while until you’re absolutely certain you want to be intimate with that person.

4) Sacrificing other relationships

We all know someone who ghosts everybody when they’re in a new relationship.

While you may want to enjoy some quality time with your partner, this could set up the relationship for criticism from alienated friends who end up resenting the other person.

You could also develop an unhealthy dependency on your partner by spending too much time together.

5) Avoiding confrontation

Though you shouldn’t pick petty fights, you shouldn’t tolerate bad behaviour either. Being nonchalant in new relationships simply to avoid confrontation will only escalate the situation.

If certain behaviours don’t sit well with you, speak up, and set some boundaries. However, try not to come off as demanding or controlling as this is a huge turn-off.

6) Being jealous or suspicious

Jealousy is not only an ugly habit but also exposes your own insecurities which can put your partner off. Avoid talking badly about your partner’s friends, especially of the opposite sex.

Additionally, constant suspicion indicates trust issues which can weaken the bonds of a new relationship. It’s better to talk through your fears rather than going through your partner’s phone.