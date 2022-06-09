The Special Prosecutor has granted bail to National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Dela Coffie.

The accused was arrested on Monday, June 6, for allegedly faking letters purporting to have been issued by the Special Prosecutor.

This was after he turned himself in following the Special Prosecutor issuing an arrest warrant last Friday.

He was subsequently detained by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Mr Coffie’s detention was to afford the Office enough time to conduct further investigations.

But JoyNews’ checks indicate that he was granted bail on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.