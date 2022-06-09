The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has stated that it will soon publish names of persons who steal electricity in the country.



According to the ECG, it will conduct an audit of all meters soon.



As part of this field survey, it noted that teams of ECG Officials will be deployed to update customer information.



ECG stated that the Officials are going to audit postpaid customers who have meters but do not receive bills as well as Prepaid customers who do not purchase electricity credits.

They will also look out for customers whose meters are faulty and also, customers who have by-passed or tampered with their meters and are therefore not paying for the full cost of power usage.



Aside that, the Officials will also check customers who have engaged in any form of electrical illegality.



The ECG has, therefore, given customers a “MORATORIUM of one month, beginning 7th June to 6th July, 2022, to report to our District/Regional offices for rectification of the above issues.”



