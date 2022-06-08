The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is informing customers and the general public that it will conduct an audit of all meters soon.

Teams of ECG as part of the field survey will be deployed to update customer information.

According to ECG, customers have been given moratorium of one month, beginning 7th June to 6th July 2022 to report their district or regional offices for rectification of some issues.

