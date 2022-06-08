The pupils of Boafri S.D.A basic school in the Krachi Nchumuru district in the Oti Region are compelled to turn their laps into table to write due to lack of infrastructure.

The situation, according to the school management and parents, is affecting teaching and leaning activities as pupils learn under dilapidated structures.

During a visit to the school, Adom News observed that the school was grappling with lack of learning materials and infrastructure forcing the pupils to turn laps into table to write their notes.

The headmistress and some teachers lamented on the current state of the school as educational activities came to an end whenever it rained.

Some pupils also revealed that they found it difficult to take notes during class hours due to lack of desks. They, therefore, appealed to the government and other corporate institutions to come to their aid.