The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will undertake planned maintenance works to improve service delivery in some areas in the Greater Accra Region (GAR) today.

The power distribution company in a notice stated that the work is scheduled between 9:00am to 4:00pm.

According to ECG, areas to be affected as a result of the exercise are; Pantang, Bola, Abokobi, Akpoman, Boiman, Sesemi, Adjagonte and Ofankor.

ECG thus asked consumers to bear with it.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise.”

Below is the full statement