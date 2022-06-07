The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Wednesday, June 8, open nominations for its national executive positions.

The Party announced this in a press release issued on Monday, June 6.

Per the release, persons seeking to occupy the National Chairmanship position will be paying GH¢20,000 for nomination forms, while those contesting the Vice positions will be paying GH¢15,000.

Nomination form for the General Secretary position goes for GH¢10,000 while all other positions go for GH¢8,000.

However, the filing of nominations will also commence on June 13 and end on June 15.

Meanwhile, the party will also hold its National Annual Delegates’ Conference between Friday, July 15, and Sunday, July 17, 2022.

The conference will be held at Accra Sports Stadium.