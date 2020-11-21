Member of the National Democratic Congress, Dela Coffie, has cleared the air on reports indicating that two aides of ex-president Jerry Rawlings have been arrested.

Reports were rife that personnel of the Bureau of National Investigations on Thursday picked up one Barbara and Thelma.

However, Mr Coffie says the story qualifies as half-truth and outright misrepresentation.

“While I am able to confirm that one person- Barbara was picked up and released later in the day, there’s no such arrest of Thelma as the report suggests,” he said in a statement.

He noted: “Again, the two are not aides to former President Rawlings. Barbara works as a research assistant at the office of the ex-president.”

Mr Coffie indicated he is putting out this rejoinder as someone familiar with the situation at the office.

“Whoever is behind this misleading media reportage ought to know better. These are difficult times, and families are mourning,” he urged.