Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has hinted at undergoing cosmetic surgery after she responded to a follower who warned her against any form of plastic surgery.

According to the supposed prophet @Omoarukhejohn on Twitter, the Lord told him that the actress would not survive cosmetic surgery if she tries it.

He quoted some bible versus to cement his point.

The tweet read: “Funke Akindele. Good morning ma. Jesus loves you. Please don’t be offended. I have a message for you.

“Do not undergo any surgery because the Lord said you will not make it. To obey is better than sacrifice 1 Sam. 15v22 and Jer. 7v23. God bless you as you obey.”

However, Funke of the ‘Jenifa’ fame, responded swiftly saying: “I don do am already. ( I have done surgery already).”

Funke Akindele replies a prophet

Her answer, however, has been met with mixed reactions from Twitter users.

It might be one she'll do in the future, people should take prophecies more seriously. — Your Fav Engineer 🇳🇬 (@Engnr_Yinka) November 18, 2020

Some people are laughing at her smart response while others are calling on her to take the prophecy serious.