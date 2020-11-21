Presidential aspirant on the ticket of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, shocked the nation when she urged police bribery.

Explaining her words of encouragement, Akua Donkor opined the hefty amounts taken by top officials are nothing compared to the meager denominations the police receive for road laws defiance.

The first-time aspirant believes people who are criticising the police for making money off their work are unwell.

The reason, she pegged, is the symbiotic relationship that exists between drivers and police officers, one that resembles husband and wife.

“Drivers are like the husbands of police officers, so spending money that belongs to your husband is no sin,” she said