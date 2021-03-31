An activist of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the decision by North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to resign from Parliament’s Appointments Committee is self-centered.

Dela Coffie said the resignation is a clear-cut populist rhetoric aimed at undermining the Haruna Iddrisu-led Minority leadership in Parliament.

Mr Ablakwa has not given an elaborate reason for his decision communicated in a letter dated March 30, addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin. He said his decision to resign was “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.”

He has received commendation for taking such a principled position.

But, Dela Coffie, in a Facebook post, was certain the North MP’s resignation was cheap populism.

Below is his Facebook post: