The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has declared wanted National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Dela Coffie.

This was announced in a statement issued on June 3 and signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

The statement indicated the outfit is after Mr Coffie for corruption and corruption-related offences and forgery of official documents.

In view of this, the office has caused the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.