New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary hopeful, Iddrisu Musah, also known as Musah Superior, has called on the national council of elders to immediately investigate executives who thronged the incumbent secretary, John Boadu’s campaign launch.

To him, it is wrong and should not be encouraged as they don’t have the right to do that.

“For me, this is a serious matter in the party; when one is elected as a regional chairman and is given that mandate, you become the property of the party.

“You don’t have any freedom to decide that you will use that mandate to pursue an agenda that is not a party agenda. In a national contest, it must be free, fair, and transparent. But if we start the process and the process is fraught with orchestrated endorsement, it will not help to ensure party cohesion,” he fumed on Asempa Fm’s Ekosii Sen.

Several NPP bigwigs at the launch on Tuesday declared their support for Mr Boadu, who is seeking another term in office.

What was meant to be a media campaign launch on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, turned out to be long speeches by NPP stalwarts endorsing Mr Boadu.

Their presence Mr Boadu is convinced is born out of the faith they have in him to help the party break the 8 due to his hard work and experience.

But to Musah Superior, the conduct of certain elected officials of the party who were at the event has the potential of undermining the party’s unity.

“For me, that is totally unacceptable, reckless, and shameful, and I think that the National Council should take these people on. No party official has any right to want to use the mandate to serve as a polling station, constituency, regional or national office to pursue an agenda,” he added.