About 500 police personnel are expected to be deployed for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Women and Youth Conference.

The conference, which will see to the election of National Women and Youth Organisers, as part of restructuring for the election 2024, will come off on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in the Central Region.

This precedes the National Delegates Congress slated for December 17, 2022, to elect national executives.

It will be a tough battle for the Youth Organiser slot where incumbent George Opare Addo will come up against Brogya Genfi while outgoing Hanna Bissiw will face a challenger in Margaret Ansei for the Women’s Organiser portfolio.

In view of this, party delegates have been urged to comport themselves.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the Central Regional Organiser, Chief Mike Derry, said the conference will be held at the New Examination Center at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

According to him, the police personnel will include both uniform and plain cloth security officers who will maintain law and order.

He has assured all delegates of comfortable accommodation and feeding as organisers have made adequate provisions.

Almost all delegates have arrived except Oti, Savannah and Northern Regions who according to him, were on their way from Kumasi to Cape Coast.

The Regional Communications Officer, Gabriella Tetteh, on her part, appealed to delegates to elect competent candidates to galvanise voters going to the 2024 election so that the NDC can win power.

She believes all the candidates who have put themselves up for election are competent and credible enough to be elected to the youth and women wings of the party.

A former National Youth Organiser, who doubled as national organising committee member, Ludwig Hlordzi, was impressed with the work of the local organising committee.

He said arrangements for accommodation and other logistics are in place and he hopes the programme as scheduled will start by 9 am and end at 5 pm.