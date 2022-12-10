Former President John Mahama has charged the private sector not to relent in the current economic crises but work hard to avert a collapse.

According to him, players in the private sector have a major role to play in reviving the economy, regardless of the challenges.

Addressing some Chief Executive Officers at the 8th edition of the Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail in Accra, the former president who was the special guest of honour, stated that, if captains of Industry lend their support to government in bringing back the economy on its feet, the envisaged 10 years revival of the economy may come to nought.

“Indeed, there is a silver lining in all of these, as stakeholders, we must continue to engage and share ideas as we strive through these turbulent waters. I believe, if we all put our shoulders to the wheel with you the private sector leading with prudent economic management and good governance we would be able to turn this economic crisis around much earlier than the government had projected”.

Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, Professor Peter Quartey, who was the guest speaker for the event, urged the business leaders to contribute their respective quota in ensuring inflation is reduced to a sustainable level while reducing the cost of living.

“Cost of living has gone very high in Ghana compared to previous periods and other countries. I think if we all do the right thing as businessmen, we should be able to come out of this.

“Hopefully with the headmaster in the block, the IMF support, we will be able to be more disciplined and our economy will be a bit more stable and businesses can flourish under the current dispensation.”

Founder and CEO of the CEO Network and Ghana CEO Summit, Ernest De-Graft Agyir, touched on the theme for the programme, saying “the theme for this year’s CEO network business cocktail is cost of living crises, and how inflation is affecting Ghanaian businesses”.

“We needed an academic angle and the political and policy angle. So tonight, we network among ourselves to build familiarity, trust and business. We had a great time learning from those that we invited”.

The Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail is a yearly event which brings together CEOs of business groups to network and share new business ideas.