Former President John Mahama has offered a solemn prayer for President Akufo-Addo as he prepares to address the nation on the state of the economy on Sunday.

It is Mr Mahama’s prayer that his successor’s address brings relief and hope to the citizenry.

“Since this event was advertised, I have been made aware that the President intends to address the nation sometime over this weekend.

“It is my prayer that his words will strike the right cords in the hearts of Ghanaians. Since my speech in May, the situation has spiralled out of control and the effects have been calamitous for all of us,” he prayed.

Ghanaians in the past weeks have been expressing their frustration against the government amid the rise of the dollar against the cedi, fuel price hikes, goods and services as well as worsened standard of living.

Following intense pressure for the President to speak on measures put in place to restore the economy, he is set to speak at 8:00 pm on Sunday.

Prior to this, Mr Mahama at an address at the UPSA auditorium on Thursday night noted that the current situation is domestic-driven and does not warrant the President to be engaging in the “vein glorious pursuit of vindication.”

ALSO READ:

There is a strong temptation to say ‘I told you so’ but … Mahama…

Akufo-Addo refusing to accept Charles Adu Boahen’s resignation – Ablakwa alleges

Instead, Akufo-Addo must accept responsibility and work towards the recovery of the economy.

“There is a desperate attempt to shift blame in an almost robotic fashion. This government recites the same verse in unison, that we are in this perilous situation only because of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary,” he stated.