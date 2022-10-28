The final funeral rites of the founder and leader of the Western Togoland separatist group in the Volta Region, Charles Kormi Kudjordjie aka Papavi is set to start from Friday, October 28, 2022.

In view of this, there will be a pre-burial service at Dela E.P Church, Ho, Kpodzi at 9:30 am after which the mortal remains will be conveyed to his hometown, Xavi.

He will subsequently be laid in state at 7:30 pm and the body interred on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

A thanksgiving service will be held in his honour on October 30 and November 6, 2022, respectively at the Dela E.P Church.

The attire dedicated for the entire burial and funeral activities is Black and White.

The Octogenarian passed on on Friday night (October 15, 2021) at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

He was said to be receiving treatment at St Paul’s Hospital, Akatsi before his passing.

Mr Kudjordjie had said while alive that he will be disappointed in God if he is not allowed to see the secession of parts of Volta, Oti, and the eastern parts of the North to create the country called Western Togoland.

A vision he had been championing for years.

Below is the full details of the funeral: