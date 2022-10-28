National Coordinator for the Computerised School Selection Placement System (CSSPS), Mark Sasu Mensah, has assured of a smooth selection of schools into Senior High Schools (SHSs) this year.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he stated there have been stringent measures put in place to curb the problems encountered with school placement every year.

In this regard, he has urged all 2022 Junior High School (JHS) graduates and their parents to take a keen interest in the process and make the best out of it.

“We now have 912 schools on our system to cater for 552,276 pupils who participated in the 2022 BECE and that is a huge number but we have put measures in place to ensure each person gets a school if only they follow the laid down procedures,” he said.

Mr Sasu reiterated pupils in all are expected to select six schools but due to past occurrences when candidates with excellent grades do not get the school of their choice, they have rolled out a new module, Cluster-based Schools.

He explained this module though optional has all the schools; thus categories A, B and C combined which candidates can choose from.

There are also STEM and TVET schools as part of the government’s commitment to rejuvenate and support vocational, technical and technology-based education in the country.

He added that training has been given to Education Directors who are going to sensitise both stakeholders to ensure that candidates choose schools based on their academic strength.

The PRO for Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, who also spoke on the show expressed confidence all was set and that the process will be smooth and incident-free.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has produced a video to aid parents and their wards in the selection process which will be played on various radio and television stations nationwide.

Also, it can be viewed on www.freeshs.net on various dates designated for both parents and candidates.

The viewing and demonstration for candidates will begin on October 24 and end on October 29, 2022, while that of parents will start on October 31 to November 18, 2022.