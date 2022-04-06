A Junior High School graduate will not qualify for computer school postings if candidates had an aggregate 9 in English Language and Mathematics.

Director- General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, has said.

He made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday.

According to him, though his outfit does not have a direct cut-off point for the computer school placement, when a student gets aggregate 9 in English Language and Mathematics, they consider that a cut-off, so he or she will not qualify for placement.

He said aside from the grade and raw score, the CSSPS is also done based on 6 subjects namely; English, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies and two other best-performed subjects of a candidate.

“When a candidate gets Maths and English 9, they will not be qualified for postings but when you get 8 in English and 9 in Maths, you will get the postings. Our only concern is the English and Mathsz. The cut-off point may 52 going and even that one, a candidate may get a place unless there is no space but since there is enough space, every student will get a place,” he said.

Prof Amankwa has made this known amid the release of the 2020/2021 Computerised School Selection and Placement Systems (CSSPS) into SHS.