Scores of drivers with ride-hailing company, Bolt, have besieged the service office at Dzorwulu, Accra to protest what they term poor working conditions.

This comes amid a national strike by Uber, Bolt and Yango drivers that commenced on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The drivers attribute their actions to growing insecurity and attack on drivers as well as high service charges by the ride-hailing company.

The aggrieved drivers bemoaned the lack of commitment on the part of Bolt to resolve pertinent issues presented to them.

The drivers told Adom News they were at the company’s premises to present a petition on their concerns once again.

But the management of the company refused to come out to receive the petition or share any word with them.

There was, however, a police deployment at the company to ensure a peace process.

Watch the video attached for more: