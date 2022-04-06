Ronald Koeman will become the manager of the Netherlands for a second time following the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Koeman, 59, will replace 70-year-old Louis van Gaal, who on Sunday revealed that he is receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

“Proud to share that after the World Cup I will once again fulfil the role of national coach,” said Koeman.

“Very much looking forward to this new challenge, on to achieving new successes together.”

Koeman, who has managed in England at Southampton and Everton, was in charge of the Dutch national side between 2018-2020.