The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency has alleged that President Nana Akufo-Addo is refusing the resignation of Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the embattled Minister informed the President of his decision but the President rejected same.

According to him, this action by the President means he does not appreciate the economic hardship Ghanaians are battling with currently.

In a social media post on Thursday, the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee urged Parliament to turn its attention to the President.

“Parliament may have to turn the heat on President Akufo-Addo.

“Why is he refusing to accept the resignation of Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen?

“The President continues to downplay the profound economic crisis created by his abysmal leadership,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier, over 80 New Patriotic Party MPs called for the immediate dismissal of the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

According to them, the continuous stay of Ken Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen in office is delaying the IMF bailout the country is seeking due to the fact that the Minister has lost all credibility.

They thus petitioned the President to either sack them or face a boycott in Parliament.

“If our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate,” Mr Andy Appiah-Kubi, spokesperson for the Majority caucus and MP for Asante-Akim North Constituency indicated.

However, a day later the Majority Caucus in Parliament said it has acceded to President Akufo-Addo’s appeal to allow Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to stay in office till after the IMF negotiation is done.

In a press statement signed by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Wednesday, the caucus said the Minister of Finance will stay “until the conclusion of the round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November 2022 and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill after which time the demand will be acted upon.”