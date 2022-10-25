The New Patriotic Party (NPP) doesn’t belong to anybody or a group of persons. We have to protect it because we are running democracy and not a family dynasty, a former Works and Housing Minister has said.

This is according to Eugene Antwi who is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Subin constituency in relation to calls for Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked as Finance Minister.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Antwi indicated the calls are legitimate as the country is headed in the wrong direction.

He, therefore, believes it will be in the interest of the NPP and the country at large if Mr Ofori-Atta, a cousin of President Akufo-Addo is replaced.

The parliamentarian stated the Minister has paid his dues and must therefore leave to pave way for others to come and rescue the nation.

His comments follow threats by some NPP MPs on Tuesday to boycott the 2023 budget statement and not work with government if Mr Ofori-Atta is not sacked.

But President Akufo-Addo in an interview on Kumasi-based Otec FM said he cannot turn his back on his minister.

“I came to office in 2017 when we were under an IMF programme. This same Ken Ofori-Atta was able to manage the economy for the first 3 to 4 years. We were then one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. We had an average growth rate of 7% a year.

“For someone who has been able to do all these, how do I turn my back on him? For me, his performance has been excellent. That is why I have great difficulty in understanding what is going on,” he stated.