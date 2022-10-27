The African Education Watch has called on the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to cease using staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) as external invigilators and supervisors for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This follows its finding that most of the examination malpractices in WASSCE are due to the invigilation of the exams by GES officials.

“WAEC [should] stop using GES staff as external supervisors. The GES cannot externally self-supervise their own in an exam in which many GES invigilators, supervisors, including school heads, are at the centre of exam fraud for profit,” the report added.

“Out of 776 supervisors deployed to the 776 centres, only 18% were external from WAEC with majority (82%) being staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES), a situation which raises potential conflict of interest since the WASSCE pass rate is a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for school heads and other GES directors,” Eduwatch said in a report launched after monitoring the 2022 WASSCE.

The organisation, therefore, has urged WAEC to adopt a Key Performance Indicator (KPI) to reward heads of secondary schools that will ensure no examination malpractice is recorded in their institutions.

This, according to Eduwatch, will help checkmate the current KPI for school heads on WASSCE pass rate.