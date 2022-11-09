Hajia Siata Seidu, mother of the Savannah Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Alhaji Imoro Seidu, has passed on.

Hajia Siata died in her home at Sawla in the Sawla Tuna-Kalba District.

She was 100 years.

The deceased has since been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

The deceased, Hajia Siata Seidu.

The Adua prayers are, however, ongoing with scores of mourners from various political divides and religion in attendance to commiserate with Alhaji Seidu.

ALSO READ:

NDC Regional Elections: Bono on hold; others postponed as FEC announces directives

The demise of the Chairman’s mother comes a few days to the NDC Regional elections scheduled for Friday, November 11 to 13, 2022.

However, Alhaji Seidu, who is seeking re-election, is going unopposed.