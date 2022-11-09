A former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston, says the Black Stars will go far in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Otto Addo in charge.

Having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia, the four-time African champions have made a return to the global showpiece for the fourth time.

The Black Stars have been paired with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H for the tournament that has been scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.

Despite the team’s unencouraging performance in recent times, Kingston is convinced the team will go far.

“I am however very optimistic about a good outing at the World Cup,” he told GNA. “We have a solid technical team because they work in an elite environment, so they know what is at stake.

“Most of the technical team members have been to the World Cup, so they know what is at stake. I know Ghanaians are not too confident, but they should think back at what happened in the 2006 World Cup. We were out during the group stages at the 2006 AFCON, but when we went to the World Cup, we saw what Ghana did.

“So, for me, I think we will go there and do well,” he said.

Ghana, who will be hoping to put up a decent performance, will open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi.

Otto Addo, who is the head coach of the side, will announce his final 26-man squad on November 14 before taking on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly.