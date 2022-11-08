Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kye- Mensah-Bonsu, says the Black Stars have the players to make it to the next round of the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana, after a poor performance in the 2014 Mundial, will be hoping to put up a good performance in the global showpiece in Qatar.

However, the Black Stars have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

With many tipping the West African country to exit the tournament at the group phase, he believes the Black Stars have the players to beat Portugal and the South American side.

According to him, the team must gel together to be able to make it to the next round.

“The players we have now are budding stars. Players who must have efficient stamina to stand the play of Ronaldo and I am very hopeful if we gel together we should be able to conquer Portugal and Uruguay,” he said on the floor of Parliament.

“I am hopeful but let us unite behind the players and the technical team and I believe we will perform,” he added.

Ghana will officially open camp on November 10 in Abu Dhabi. Otto Addo will announce his final 26-man squad for the tournament on November 14.

The Black Stars will take on Switzerland on November 17 before flying to Qatar on November 19.