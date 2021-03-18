The main National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the alleged murder of Sheikh Ali Ahmed Maikano AbulFaili Jallo, son of the late Ghanaian Tijaniyya Cleric, Ahmed Maikano Jallo of Prang, deepens the general state of insecurity in the country.

The party has called for a full scale investigation into the circumstances leading to Sheikh Maikano’s murder.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC said “The late Shiekh Ali Ahmed Maikano AbulFaili Jallo was a renowned and devoted Muslim cleric who carried himself with dignity and commanded great respect among the Islamic community.

“The NDC considers the news that the Shiekh met his untimely demise in an armed robbery attack as most painful, suspicious, and worrying, as it further goes to deepen the general state of insecurity in the country,” the statement said.

“We use to this opportunity to urge the President to direct the Ministry of Interior to launch a full-scale investigation into the sad event that led to the death of the Sheikh, apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act, and offer true justice to his memory and the bereaved family,” the statement added.

The party has therefore demanded that as a matter of urgency, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration takes immediate steps to deal with the growing spate of armed robbery attacks, the rampant cases of murder, and the general state of insecurity in the country.

“There can neither be progress or development in Ghana without peace,” the statement noted.