The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) closed nominations for its flagbearership elections on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The presidential and parliamentary nominations were opened for interested aspirants to pick forms on February, 21, 2023.

Chairman of the Elections Committee, Kakra Essamuah, announced this at a press conference in Accra.

He explained that four applicants picked nomination forms to contest the flagbearership elections.

They include: former President John Dramani Mahama, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu and Ernest Kwaku Kobeah.

Mr Essamuah said applicants are expected to receive endorsements from all 275 constituencies and file between March 20 and 22.

He has, however, indicated that nominations for the parliamentary elections are still ongoing and are expected to close by midnight Friday.

Aspiring parliamentary candidates picked up nomination forms at a cost of GH¢5,000 while the presidential aspirants picked up the nomination forms directly from the office of the General Secretary of the party at a cost of GH¢30,000 via banker’s draft.

Meanwhile, the freeze on 27 constituencies across the country is still active until further notice.