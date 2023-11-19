The Golden State Warriors succumbed to a 130-123 overtime defeat by the Oklahoma City Thunder as they were beaten for a sixth game in a row.

Chet Holmgren scored a three-pointer to level at 117-117 with seven-tenths of a second left in regulation time.

Team-mate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander then scored 10 of his 40 points in overtime to help the Thunder to victory.

The Warriors were again without Draymond Green as he serves a five-game ban.

Green received his suspension for putting Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 132-125.

Milwaukee were 12 points behind during the second half but outscored the Mavericks 43-27 in the final quarter on the way to the win.

“We’re building something special. You can feel it. I thought it was a great character game,” said Bucks coach Adrian Griffin.

The Miami Heat saw their seven-game winning streak brought to an end with a 102-97 defeat by the Chicago Bulls, while the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-120 in another close game.

Victor Wembanyama was again impressive for the San Antonio Spurs but they let a 19-point lead slip in a 120-108 defeat by the Memphis Grizzlies.

French rookie Wembanyama, 19, scored 19 points with 13 rebounds and eight blocked shots but the Spurs suffered an eighth straight loss.