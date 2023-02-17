Viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to thrills and spills from the world’s best basketball league, with ESPN and ESPN 2 the premier venues for coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The NBA takes a break from the regular season this weekend, with the playing of the annual All Star Game on the evening of Sunday 19 February. We take a closer look at the numbers and statistics of this exhibition game.

1951 – The year in which the first All Star Game was played.

19 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James have been selected a record 19 times for the All Star Game.

413 – LeBron James holds the record for the most All Star Game points, 413 from 18 games.

29.0 – The highest average points per game in the All Star Game is 29.0, held by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

52 – The record for the most points in an All Star Game is 52, set by Anthony Davis for the Western Conference in 2017.

374 – The 2017 All Star Game was also the highest-scoring game in the event’s history, with 374 points (the Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference 192-182).

196 – The most number of points by a team in an All Star Game was 196 by the West All Stars in 2016.

197 – The all-time record for rebounds in All Star Game history is 197 by Wilt Chamberlain.

128 – The record number for assists in All Star Game history is 128 by Chris Paul.

38 – The record number for steals in All Star Game history is 38 by Kobe Bryant.

31 – The record number for steals in All Star Game history is 31 by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

108,713 – The attendance for the 2010 All Star Game held at the Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas – the highest attendance for any basketball game in history.

39 – Michael Jordan holds the record for the oldest player to start in All Star history, at the age of 39 years, 357 days in 2003.

19 – Kobe Bryant holds the record for the youngest player to start in All Star history, at the age of 19 years, 170 days in 1998.

5 – Team LeBron has won the last five successive All Star Games (since the teams were named after their selected captain, from 2018 onwards).

