Organized Labour is set to commence a nationwide strike today, protesting the Social Security and National Insurance Trust’s (SSNIT) attempt to sell its 60% stake in four hotels.

SSNIT announced the termination of the sale to Rock City Hotel, owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong, on Friday, following threats of a strike by Organized Labour.

Rock City Hotel had also withdrawn its bid for the purchase.

Despite the termination, Organised Labour remains resolute in proceeding with the strike.

Dr Eliasu Mumuni, National Secretary of UTAG, expressed disappointment, citing a breach of trust by SSNIT, who he claimed ignored their warnings and concerns.

“When Organised Labour issued an ultimatum, NPRA stepped in and said they were putting on hold the transaction. And so Organized Labour went back quietly and just when we were thinking that sleeping dogs were lying, it popped up that NPRA had given the approvals.

“Again, Monday, July 15, has been set as a day for strike and again, SSNIT is coming out to publicly say they have terminated the transaction,” he told Citi FM.

“But there is that breach of trust and that is why we are saying that because there is that public press statement issued [announcing the termination], we as part of the broader organised labour front should not go and sleep.

“We think that it is time we look into the SSNIT board structure to have the current members relieved of their positions and bring new people on board.”

ALSO READ: