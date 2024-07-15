The Chief of Defense Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, and the Military Secretary are set to take the stand this week in the ongoing ambulance trial.

The officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will address prosecution documents alleging one of the persons of interest in the matter, Richard Jakpa’s, 2007 military dismissal for poor performance and exam failures.

Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah Chief of Army Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces

Mr Jakpa’s lawyers argue these claims aim to discredit his testimony in the trial involving Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Subpoenas have been issued to ensure the military officials’ attendance.

The trial centres on accusations that Dr Forson, Jakpa, and the Health Ministry Chief caused a €2.37 million loss to the state by purchasing unsuitable ambulances.

