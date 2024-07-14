President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the upcoming general elections scheduled for December 7th, 2024 during his acceptance speech at Valley View University.

This date, coinciding with the Sabbath of the Seventh – day Adventist (SDA) Church, has raised concerns within the Adventist community about their participation in the electoral process.

President Akufo-Addo respectfully appealed to the SDA Church to reconsider their stance on not participating in the elections due to religious observance.

“Today, as I stand before this distinguished assembly, I wish to address a matter of great importance to our nation – the upcoming general elections scheduled for 7th December 2024,” the President began. He acknowledged the significance of the Sabbath for the Adventist community, recognizing it as a sacred day of rest and worship.

“The Sabbath, as a sacred day of rest and worship, holds profound significance for the Adventist community, and I deeply respect and honour this fact,” he stated.

The President emphasized the importance of balancing spiritual obligations with civic responsibilities. “Our democratic process, much like our religious practices, are fundamental pillars of our society,” he said.

He referenced the biblical teaching from Matthew 22:21, where Jesus said, “Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s,” to underscore the importance of fulfilling duties to both God and the State. This teaching, he noted, calls for harmonizing spiritual convictions with civic responsibilities, recognising that the fulfilment of both is essential to the well-being of the community.

President Akufo-Addo urged the SDA Church to explore practical solutions that would enable members to exercise their right to vote without compromising their religious convictions. He suggested early voting and other accommodations as potential solutions.

“I appeal to the leadership of the Adventist Church to explore practical solutions that would enable members to exercise their right to vote without compromising their religious convictions,” he proposed. Such measures, he argued, would respect both civic duty and religious observance, setting an example of thoughtful and inclusive leadership for the nation.

The President also explained the historical and constitutional basis for the election date. He noted that the date has varied in past elections, falling on different days of the week, and emphasized that there is no intention to deter or disenfranchise any group of citizens.

“The date of 7th December as the time for general elections has emanated from our decision to depart from the example of the first election in 1992,” he explained. The decision to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on the same day aims to ensure consistency in the terms of office for the Presidency and Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections on December 7th, reinforcing Ghana’s democratic credentials.

He assured the nation of his government’s unwavering dedication to upholding democratic principles and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. “I am determined to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections on 7th December, to reinforce Ghana’s democratic credentials, and solidify our status as a beacon of democracy.