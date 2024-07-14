A private legal practitioner in the Manhyia South Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Adjei Baffour Awuah has emerged victorious in the party’s parliamentary primary held on Sunday, July 14.

He polled 376 votes to beat Nana Owusu Prempeh, a brother to the outgoing MP, who garnered 141 votes.

Among the two other contestants, Akwasi Coker Gyambibi polled a paltry 2 votes, while James Owusu had 7 votes.

Following the selection of Manhyia South Member of Parliament Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP in the constituency held the primary to elect a new candidate for the impending by-election.

Five persons picked had forms to contest when nominations opened, but only four contested on the day.

Manhyia South is a stronghold of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), and it is expected that whoever wins the primary will eventually go through the main election to become the MP.

Below is the profile of the newly elected Manhyia North Parliamentary Candidate.