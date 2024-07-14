The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced the outbreak of clinical malaria, known as Dengue Fever, in some districts of the Eastern Region.

According to the GHS, a total of nine cases have been confirmed after samples were sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

A statement signed by Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of GHS, explained that these cases did not respond to antimalarial treatment and were therefore managed as acute febrile illnesses.

“The national surveillance system detected unusual cases of clinical malaria in some districts of the Eastern Region. These cases were not responding to antimalarial treatment and were therefore managed as acute febrile illness and samples sent to Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR). A total of nine of such cases have been confirmed as Dengue Fever.”

The GHS said a team from the national level, comprising entomologists and epidemiologists, has joined the regional team to undertake a detailed investigation into the outbreak.

The Service has therefore directed Regional Directors of Health Service and Chief Executive Officers of Teaching Hospitals to communicate this information to all health workers.

Below is the full statement