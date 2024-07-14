The National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured an interlocutory injunction to halt the ongoing strike by the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

CETAG began its strike on Friday, June 14, 2024, protesting the government’s delay in implementing an arbitral award and negotiated service conditions.

Despite an NLC directive on June 20 to end the strike, CETAG continued, leading to a hearing where the Commission announced plans to sue the government to enforce the arbitral award in CETAG’s favour.

The injunction now legally restrains CETAG from continuing the strike.

The NLC is requesting the court to prohibit CETAG’s executives, officers, members, agents, servants, employees, and any other individuals from continuing with the strike action.

“Counsel for and on behalf of the Applicant herein shall pray this Honourable Court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the Respondent herein, whether by Itself, Its Executives, Officers, Members, Agents, Servants, Employees or other persons from further embarking on their strike action which they commenced from 14th June 2024.”

The Commission is requesting an order to mandate CETAG to adhere to its June 21, 2024, directive and end the strike.

“AND FOR an order compelling the Respondent herein, whether by Itself, the Executives, Officers, Members, Agents, Servants, Employees or other persons to comply with the Directive of the National Labour Commission dated 2Is1 June 2024 to call off the strike action upon grounds contained in the accompanying affidavit and for any further orders as this Honourable Court may deem fit.”

The Court will convene on Thursday, July 18, for a scheduled hearing.