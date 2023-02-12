Southampton have sacked manager Nathan Jones after three months in charge of the Premier League club.

Jones joined the club from Championship side Luton own in November and oversaw just 14 matches in charge of the St Mary’s club.

However, despite leading the club to the semi-finals of the League Cup where they were beaten by Newcastle, and the fifth round of the FA Cup, Jones lost seven of his eight league matches with Saints.

Jones’ last match saw the south cost club beaten 2-1 at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers to leave them bottom of the league.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Nathan Jones,” the club wrote in a brief statement.

“First-team coaches Chris Cohen and Alan Sheehan have also left the club.

“First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of training and prepare the team ahead of next weekend’s game against Chelsea.”

Jones was hired to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl who had been in charge for four years with the club struggling in the league.

However, the 49-year-old managed just a sole win against Everton in his eight matches in charge.

Saints’ latest defeat came against Wolves, despite taking the lead through January signing Carlos Alcaraz.

Wolves were reduced to ten men after Mario Lemina was issued a second yellow card but a Jan Bednarek own goal levelled the scores.

Jones’ side were condemned to the latest defeat in the 87th minute after Joao Gomes found the target for the visitors.

The loss left Southampton propping up the table, four points from safety.

Following the game, Jones refused to acknowledge the fans, instead walking straight down the tunnel at the full time whistle.

“I have never done that in my life before,” he said. “In 390 games, I have never done that. But I am not sure if me going round clapping would have shown respect.”

It proved to be his last action at the club.