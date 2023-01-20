Veteran highlife musician and father of sensational singer Gyakie, Nana Acheampong, will be present at the Fantasy Dome on Sunday as a critic for the Nsoromma Plus talents.

The musician, who has many songs to his credit, will be given the nod to lay bare his judgment as the Nsoromma Plus kids storm the podium on January 22, 2023.

So far, Andy Dosty and Akosua Agyapong have been ace judges, uplifting and shaping the young music stars to become excellent at what they do.

Nana Acheampong’s presence will be apt to encourage the young talents to bring out the best as eviction inches closer.

Meanwhile, Adom TV’s musical talent show, Nsoromma airs every Sunday at 4:00pm. Patrons who want to catch a glimpse of the live show can show up at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso drive time host, Jerry Justice, continues to be the main host of the show.

