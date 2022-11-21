The Coalition of Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Trainees have joined calls for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

The trainees who are owed about nine months’ allowances despite the end of their programme have said Mr Ofori-Atta has been insensitive.

The coalition says they cannot fathom how a minister who continuously quotes scriptures will watch them starve to death after all their services to the country.

“The Finance Minister who is always seen in his public speeches quoting biblical verses to justify godliness perversely released GH¢25 million for the construction of a mere temple (National Cathedral).

“As his partial commitment to the service to God when NABCO Trainees were owed 10 solid months arrears and were in shock and starvation to death. This attitude of the Finance Minister is not only a disservice to humanity but a clear unperverted disservice to God, a direct person and distortion of true religious principles,” the aggrieved trainees said in a statement.

Amidst their calls for Mr Ofori-Atta’s dismissal, they have told President Akufo-Addo to ensure their allowances are paid.

The NABCO beneficiaries say, sika p3 dede, hence the government must pay them to enable them enjoy the Christmas festivities and their lives ahead.

Below is the full statement: