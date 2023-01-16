Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) say they will picket at the Finance Ministry to demand allowances due them under the just-ended programme.

They said the economic situation of trainees had worsened due to the failure of government to pay their eight months allowance after government had asked them to remain at post.

The NABCO Trainees Association of Ghana in a statement expressed concern as to why the government has failed to pay them their allowances despite earlier protests.

President of the Association, Dennis Opoku Katakyie, said they will be forced to picket at the Finance Ministry if government fails to pay them as soon as possible.

