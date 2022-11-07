The Nation Builders Corps Trainees Association of Ghana has set aside November 9, 2022, for fasting and prayers to seek God’s favour over their unpaid allowances.

The exercise is for God to touch the heart of the relevant leaders to hear their cries and pay what is due them.

“Some of the suffering NABCO trainees are to fast and pray on Wednesday, November 9th 2022, [for] God to touch the heart of our leaders to hear our cry and pay us.

“NABCO trainees sacrificed their life for Ghana for 46 tough months (3 years, 10 months),” a statement from the group read.

Government in September 2022 paid one out of the 10 months allowance owed the trainees which was for November 2021.

This meant nine months, counting from December 2021 through to August 2022, are still outstanding though the programme has ended and the trainees have vacated posts.

“Unfortunately for us after 46 months of sacrifice, we were just told to go home sadly. By that time, the government was owing us 10 months stipends.

“We pleaded for a long time and the government insulted us with a one-month stipend,” portions of the statement added.

Meanwhile, every trainee has been urged to be part of the one-day fasting and prayers.