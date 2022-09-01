North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has announced job opportunities for 97 Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) trainees in his constituency.

The jobs, he explained, follows negotiations with the Chinese management of Sinostone Bioethanol Manufacturing Limited (SBML).

Taking to his Facebook page, he indicated the employment takes immediate effect.

The MP’s move is timely as the programme ends today, September 1, 2022, and all beneficiaries are expected to vacate post to that effect.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during the midyear budget review presentation announced the programme which initially run for three years and was extended for an additional year, will be completed by 1st September 2022.

The programme, which engaged 100,000 young graduates, he indicated has prepared thousands of them for the world of work and therefore urged them to take advantage of the YouStart.

However, the trainees have revealed the government owes them a 10-month allowance due to which they have announced plans to picket the Jubilee House on September 6, 2022.