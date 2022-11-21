Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has made history as the first artiste to win the Favourite Afrobeats Artiste category in the American Music Awards.
The 50th edition of the event took place on Sunday, at Microsoft Theater, California.
For the first time, the Favourite Afrobeats Artiste category was introduced into the award show, making him the first ever to be awarded that title.
Wizkid contended with other Nigerian counterparts including Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML and Tems to finally clinch the novel award.
His collaboration with Tems on Essence, also won in the Favourite R&B Song category at the event.
By extension Tems also won two awards for her contribution on Favorite R&B for Essence and Favorite Hip Hop for her contribution on Future‘s Wait For U.
Essence continues to clinch awards two years after its release in October 2020, as the 11th track on Wizkid’s fourth studio album, Made in Lagos.
American singer, Tailor Swift, was the biggest winner of the night, clinching six awards in total including the 2022 Artiste of the Year. With the wins, she extends her record as the most-awarded artiste in AMA history, with 40 wins in total.
Below is the full list of winners:
Artiste of the year
Taylor Swift – WINNER
New artiste of the year
Dove Cameron – WINNER
Collaboration of the year
Elton John & Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ – WINNER
Favourite male pop artiste
Harry Styles – WINNER
Favourite female pop artiste
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favourite pop duo or group
BTS – WINNER
Favourite pop album
Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER
Favourite pop song
Harry Styles, “As It Was” – WINNER
Favourite music video
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER
Favourite male country artiste
Morgan Wallen -WINNER
Favourite female country artiste
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favourite country group or duo
Dan & Shay -WINNER
Favourite male hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar -WINNER
Favourite female hip-hop artist
Nicki Minaj -WINNER
Favourite hip-hop song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” -WINNER
Favourite male R&B artist
Chris Brown -WINNER
Favourite female R&B artist
Beyoncé -WINNER
Favourite R&B Song
Wizkid ft Tems, “Essence” – WINNER
Favourite rock artist
Machine Gun Kelly – WINNER
Favourite rock song
Måneskin, “Beggin’” – WINNER
Favourite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny – WINNER
Favourite female Latin artist
Anitta – WINNER
Favourite Afrobeats Artist
Wizkid – WINNER
Favourite K-pop artist
BTS – WINNER