Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has made history as the first artiste to win the Favourite Afrobeats Artiste category in the American Music Awards.

The 50th edition of the event took place on Sunday, at Microsoft Theater, California.

For the first time, the Favourite Afrobeats Artiste category was introduced into the award show, making him the first ever to be awarded that title.

Wizkid contended with other Nigerian counterparts including Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML and Tems to finally clinch the novel award.

His collaboration with Tems on Essence, also won in the Favourite R&B Song category at the event.

By extension Tems also won two awards for her contribution on Favorite R&B for Essence and Favorite Hip Hop for her contribution on Future‘s Wait For U.

Essence continues to clinch awards two years after its release in October 2020, as the 11th track on Wizkid’s fourth studio album, Made in Lagos.

American singer, Tailor Swift, was the biggest winner of the night, clinching six awards in total including the 2022 Artiste of the Year. With the wins, she extends her record as the most-awarded artiste in AMA history, with 40 wins in total.

Below is the full list of winners:

Artiste of the year

Taylor Swift – WINNER

New artiste of the year

Dove Cameron – WINNER

Collaboration of the year

Elton John & Dua Lipa, ‘Cold Heart – PNAU Remix’ – WINNER

Favourite male pop artiste

Harry Styles – WINNER

Favourite female pop artiste

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favourite pop duo or group

BTS – WINNER

Favourite pop album

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER

Favourite pop song

Harry Styles, “As It Was” – WINNER

Favourite music video

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – WINNER

Favourite male country artiste

Morgan Wallen -WINNER

Favourite female country artiste

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favourite country group or duo

Dan & Shay -WINNER

Favourite male hip-hop artist

Kendrick Lamar -WINNER

Favourite female hip-hop artist

Nicki Minaj -WINNER

Favourite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” -WINNER

Favourite male R&B artist

Chris Brown -WINNER

Favourite female R&B artist

Beyoncé -WINNER

Favourite R&B Song

Wizkid ft Tems, “Essence” – WINNER

Favourite rock artist

Machine Gun Kelly – WINNER

Favourite rock song

Måneskin, “Beggin’” – WINNER

Favourite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny – WINNER

Favourite female Latin artist

Anitta – WINNER

Favourite Afrobeats Artist

Wizkid – WINNER

Favourite K-pop artist

BTS – WINNER