Francis Mebo, the linguist to the chief of Borea Ahenfie in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region has given a blow-by-blow account of how the latter was murdered.

The chief, Nana Kwame Mebo and two others including his brother were killed in a what is alleged to be a renewed land dispute on Saturday.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Francis Mebo who witnessed the incident said they were on the farm when the incident happened.

He alleged that the assailants were a group of Konkombas who the chief had given part of their lands as a settlement area when they arrived in the town.

According to him, the group has, however, over the years, engaged the indigenes in several disputes with an attempt to wrestle more lands, a matter which has been pending in the court.

The deceased chief, he indicated, had organised a communal labour which attracted about 22 residents to raise yam mounds on their lands.

“Some of our wives who were bringing us food on the farm were first attacked with all the food they were carrying getting damaged. So it was through that the alarm was raised but before we could escape, our attackers, unknown to us, laid ambushed and overpowered us.

“They fired gunshots indiscriminately during which my brother was shot in the leg with the chief and another person killed,” he narrated.

Francis added he and a few others managed to escape the violent clashes but the attackers pursued them into the town and shot one more person who has been hospitalised.

They also vandalised and burnt properties as well as raided the late chief’s house and made away with his ornaments, cloth and other valuables.

“We couldn’t call the Police because they are far from the town and due to our bad roads, they couldn’t have made it on time but we have contacted the DCE with measures underway to tighten security,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Chief, 2 others assassinated over land dispute

Listen to the audio below for the voice account: