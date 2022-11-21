The Executive Director for Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has added his voice to calls for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to resign.

In an interview on JoyNews’ The Probe, Mr Benjamin Boakye stated that being a minister is not a constitutional right; therefore, if people call for his resignation, he should go.

“When you have 85% of the people’s representative saying that they have lost confidence in you, they do not want you, I do not think that anybody has the right to be a minister – there is no constitutional right to be a minister for which anybody can defend,” he said.

This comes after the Finance Minister appeared before the 8-member Adhoc Committee of Parliament hearing a motion of censure against him by the Minority to defend himself.

According to Mr Boakye, there is no need for Mr Ofori-Atta to defend himself.

“This is an unnecessary addition to what we need to do at this point in terms of what we need to do to recover,” he said

“It is the constitutional process of people voting and the people’s will that say that he has to go at this point. We are told that 85% of his people in his own camp says he should go and the entire Minority, put that together, it is an overwhelming number,” he added.

He stressed that the Finance Minister must resign.

Mr Boakye added, “considering the difficulty that Ghanaians are in, we have to clear the air and give confidence to the market and people who want to deal with Ghana for us to come out of the difficulty.”