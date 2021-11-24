One person has allegedly been shot dead by armed military men who reportedly stormed Bimbilla in the Northern Region in search of weapons.



The deceased, believed to be in his late 30s, is said to have sustained gunshot wounds in his abdomen.



Sources at Bimbilla say, a joint military, police and immigration patrol team was deployed to the town to conduct a swoop due to rumours of warmongering.



The deceased, who is believed to be a ‘loading boy’, was returning home on a motorbike after the day’s work but on seeing the military who were armed took to his heels leaving his motorbike.



He was allegedly shot.



He died on the way to the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was being rushed for treatment.

