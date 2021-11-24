A former fraud convict has been arraigned again for offences bordering on personation and cyber fraud.

Joshua Ajayi Oluwatobiloba was sentenced to three months in prison in June 2020 on similar charges by the Kwara State High Court.

As an undergraduate of University of Ilorin, he had defrauded three fellow students who were seeking accommodation.

He was again arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and put before the same court on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

READ ALSO:

The serial fraudster was accused of pretending to be Dean, Student Affairs of the University of Ilorin to scam unsuspecting students seeking to pay school fees, and get hostel accommodation.

He also pretended to be one Dr Efuntayo Oluwatobi, a lecturer in the university’s Chemistry Department, to run his scam.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the four counts he was charged with, and was remanded in custody by Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar.

The judge adjourned till November 25 to review facts of the case and possibly sentence the accused.