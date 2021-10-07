Ghanaian Aftrobeats singer, Mzvee, has sent social media buzzing with a video of some of her personal possessions.

The songstress, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, has released a rare video of her home and luxurious cars to the delight of fans.

The video features the songstress and media personality, Berla Mundi.

Clad in a pink outfit, MzVee was seen dancing and shaking her body as Berla followed closely.

Amid the special moment, Berla who revealed she had missed MzVee decided to pay a visit appeared shocked upon arrival.

She acknowledged the environment was serene, adding he won’t hesitate to move in with her friend.

After the video surfaced, fans and colleagues who have equally been left dumbfounded have applauded her for the exploits.

Watch the video below:

