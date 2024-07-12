The ‘About To Wed’ actor said the universe, including witches support, “ my ambition to become president and nothing can stop it”.

He describes his ambition to assume the highest office in Ghana in future as a ‘divine-calling’ which will manifest when the time is right.

Since last year, the sound from the drums beating his desire to one day be Ghana’s First Gentleman has been getting louder and in a recent conversation with Graphic Showbiz, Prince David discloses he is unfazed by the negative feedback

He rather expressed his devotion to readying himself for the role, saying, “my desire to rule Ghana in future is a divine calling and not even witches can stop my presidential calling.

“By the special grace of God, my presidential ambition is a calling and a dream that will manifest when the time is right. For now, I am working, learning and preparing myself so I am not found wanting when the time comes.

“Interestingly, the witches, universe and elements are all in alignment with God’s plan for me to become president of Ghana in future. It has been ordained in the realms and sealed with the blood of Jesus,” he said.

Prince David also stressed on the crucial role citizens play in shaping the future of our nation.

“There’s the need for active participation in politics, remaining vocal in our political beliefs, voicing our concerns and holding leaders accountable for their actions.”

“It is inspiring to see that our voices are heard and that positive changes are being made for the benefit of all. I will continue to speak up and work towards a better future for our country and people.”

“As a celebrity, I hold a unique perspective in politics. My intention is to serve, even if it comes at a personal cost. I am driven by my determination to pay whatever price if necessary,” he added.

Prince David, who is known for his roles in movies such as Fortune Island, Last Night, Hero, The Dead, encouraged his colleague creatives not to shun politics but get involved in the decision-making process of the country.

“Our voices carry weight, and our followers, who often seek guidance from us, share this mindset. It is essential for all of us to contribute to discussions that shape our society and be part of decisions that affect our very lives,” he emphasised.